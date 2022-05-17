Exclusive

Will Ilana Glazer Be Back For The Afterparty Season 2? She Says...

Ilana Glazer spoke to E! News about season two of Apple TV+'s Afterparty and how she'll be using Uber Go/Get this summer.

Ilana Glazer is going to have to sit out this round of beer pong.

The Uber Go/Get pratner confirmed she will not be joining season one cast members Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish in season two of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. "I'm not even going to tease it," she told E! News. "I will not be on the cast."

Naturally, Ilana already has a bit of FOMO about filming, which began on May 11, admitting that she and her co-stars—including Ike BarinholtzBen Schwartz and others—already told Sam, Zoë and Tiffany that they're not allowed to make another group chat with the new actors. "We really don't want it to be started," she said, "and we really don't want them to have more fun than us."

Even so, the actress can't wait to see the newcomersZach WoodsElizabeth PerkinsPoppy LiuPaul Walter HauserJack WhitehallVivian WuJohn Cho and Ken Jeong—in action. She's sure it's going to be a hit, especially with Tiffany returning as Det. Danner: "Anything Tiffany touches turns to gold."

Ilana and co-writer Josh Rabinowitz are set to begin production on a currently untitled movie based on Ilana's experience welcoming a baby last summer. She said of the project, "I'm so, so excited to reflect the absurdity and chaos that is being a new mom."

Uber

The film will be set in New York City, the same setting of her and Abbi Jacobson's hit Comedy Central series Broad City, which ran form 2014 to 2019. It's also where her 2021 film also about pregnancy, False Positive, took place! 

Ilana joked that her "very industrious" character would likely take advantage of Uber's new Go/Get campaign, saying, "I can imagine her learning how to drive a party bus in order to have a job where you also get to party."

To learn more about Uber's Go/Get program, which includes robotic delivery, see Ilana's video announcement here.

