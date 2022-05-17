Doja Cat Reveals the Truth About Her Future in the Music Industry

Watch : Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music

Not to worry, Doja Cat fans: She's keeping in the moment.



Although the "Say So" artist announced in late March that she "f--ckin quit" music, she sang a different tune on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. When asked if she was "joking" in her tweets, the rapper responded that "it wasn't a joke to her at the time."



"But I think it's also—I'm here because I made music and I want to make music again," she exclusively told Live From E! hosts Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester on May 15. "And I just—it's like, how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of other things?"



In the midst of the South American leg of her tour back in March, the Grammy winner was forced to cancel a show in Paraguay due to intense flooding.

After some social media users said it seemed like "she didn't care" about their country, Doja responded by tweeting, "this s--t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."