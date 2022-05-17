This Is Us Cast Shares What They Think Their Characters Would DM Each Other

Watch : This Is Us Stars Share CHEEKY Responses to Each Other

After six seasons, the This Is Us cast knows their characters inside and out.

Before they say their final goodbyes on the May 24 series finale, the stars of the hit NBC drama shared what they think their characters would message each other in the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.

Mandy Moore revealed that her character, Rebecca Pearson, would likely reach out to one of her kids more than the others. "Randall [Sterling K. Brown]. That is her favorite. She's very vocal about that," she shared. But Randall's status as No. 1 kid wouldn't necessarily net him particularly interesting messages.

"She would probably just ask inane questions that she probably texts him anyway," said Moore, questions like, "'Why didn't you call me today?'"

While Rebecca would be busy DMing Randall, Brown shared that the younger version of his character would be busy trying to flirt with his future wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), with DMs.