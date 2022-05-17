Erika Jayne Just Made a Big Announcement About Her Music Career

Watch : RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Is Single & Ready to Mingle!

Erika Jayne is turning her "Pretty Mess" into her next big music endeavor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News that she recently recorded multiple new songs to be released at a forthcoming date.

"I was in the studio over the weekend so it's coming," the performer turned Bravolebrity teased of new music. "I actually was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It's happening!"

"It's songs, so it's more than one," she said, adding that the vibe is "same old sassy Erika Jayne."

Jayne says the new music is inspired by the hardships she's faced the past few years: a divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is currently in declining health, and multiple lawsuits stemming from Girardi's alleged fraud and embezzlement from an airplane crash settlement.

Jayne explained, "I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can't get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit."