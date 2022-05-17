Erika Jayne Just Made a Big Announcement About Her Music Career

Erika Jayne is turning her "Pretty Mess" into her next big music endeavor.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News that she recently recorded multiple new songs to be released at a forthcoming date.
"I was in the studio over the weekend so it's coming," the performer turned Bravolebrity teased of new music. "I actually was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It's happening!"
"It's songs, so it's more than one," she said, adding that the vibe is "same old sassy Erika Jayne."
Jayne says the new music is inspired by the hardships she's faced the past few years: a divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is currently in declining health, and multiple lawsuits stemming from Girardi's alleged fraud and embezzlement from an airplane crash settlement.
Jayne explained, "I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can't get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit."
Since the release of her debut album Pretty Mess in 2009, Jayne has had many hit songs, most recently 2016's "How Many F--ks?" and 2017's "Xxpen$ive."
Jayne also gave an update on her love life after saying on the May 11 premiere of RHOBH that she was having "lots of sex" amid her separation.
"I'm available," she laughed. "I'm just getting back out there, it's awkward. Hook me up. I'm not on dating apps because I'm afraid of strangers, so it has to be somebody who knows somebody."
As for co-star Sutton Stracke's comment that—presumably unlike Jayne—she doesn't need to date rich men, the singer had this to say.
"Good for her. I don't either," she said, adding, "and if that's what I wanted to do I would and would have already done it. Believe me, I've been offered. But that's not where I'm at in life to be perfectly honest."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
