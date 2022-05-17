Tom Brady to Take the Hot Seat in Netflix Roast Comedy Special

Tom Brady is used to getting tackled on the field, but is he ready for comedians' jabs?
The NFL star is set to be roasted in the upcoming Netflix series Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. In the announcement, Brady, who serves as executive producer on the special, joked, "To quote my good friend Marshawn Lynch, ‘I'm just here so I won't get fined.'"
According to Netflix, the roast will take place in 2023, following the upcoming NFL season, and more celebrity roastees will be announced at a later date.
"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."
This news comes after Fox Sports announced that Brady will join their on-air team as a lead analyst, taking his spot among the broadcasters once he retires from the league.
"Excited," the athlete tweeted, "but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @bucaneers."
In February, Brady, 44, announced his retirement from the NFL but later reversed his decision. "These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote in a March Instagram post. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."
In addition, Brady plans to star in the movie 80 for Brady, in which Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field play a group of women traveling to the 2017 Super Bowl to watch Brady and the New England Patriots go up against the Atlanta Falcons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Suffice to say, Brady isn't slowing down anytime soon.