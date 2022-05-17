How Orlando Bloom's Relationship With Son Flynn "Influenced" Katy Perry's Desire to Become a Mom

Katy Perry was initially hot n cold about motherhood.
Though she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, the singer recently admitted she wasn't always "very maternal."
"I did a lot of work behind that stuck feeling of not being maternal, although I was very maternal with all of my friends," she told host Chelsea Handler during the May 12 episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast. "I mean, my fans and my friends, they all called me mom, because I love to take care of people. I find joy through other people's joy. Like, if they're having a great time, I'm having a great time. But still, there was a little bit of a disconnect."
However, Orlando's relationship with his 11-year-old son Flynn Bloom, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, made her begin to think otherwise.
"I did go on that journey and found the little spots that needed some tuning up and Orlando—I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child," the 37-year-old added.
"And so that definitely primally influenced me, like something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed.'"
Now, she's unconditionally in love with their little family—and every day feels like an adventure.
Take, for instance, Mother's Day this year. "We got the time to go on a bike ride to breakfast. That's one of my favorite things to do in life, is ride my bike and ride with Daisy on the back," she said on E! News' Daily Pop May 8. "We rode at the beach, and it was just so beautiful, that California sun, that serotonin that I needed. And I was just, like, screaming how grateful I was and just, like, it just feels good to be a little unit. A little family."