Save 60% on Olay's Bestselling Regenerist Sunscreen

Olay Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Reviews

As shopper admitted, "I was surprised and pleased with the use of the mineral sunscreen, I have used it for about a month. It didn't feel greasy or sticky, did not break out my skin, it feels like it has really helped moisturize my skin. The skin tone is brighter and feels hydrated. I recommend this product to anyone."

Another customer said, "Non-sticky mineral sunscreen. Fragrance-free, paraben free, synthetic dye-free and phthalate-free!!! It does not feel greasy AT ALL and blends in nicely into the skin! My skin feels super soft and hydrated and I can apply make-up over it without feeling like it's going to smudge. I would definitely recommend to others."

A sunscreen user shared, "I have been using Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF15 (1.7 oz) for several weeks now on my face, neck and chest... and I love it!! It's so lightweight, goes on smoothly and works beautifully under full makeup! I also love how it's fragrance free. I think it helped improved the overall texture of my skin - I haven't experienced any blotchiness or breakouts. I absolutely recommend this product to anyone looking to incorporate sunscreen into their daily routine."

Someone else reviewed, "I wear Olay Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF15 everyday! It's light and goes on smooth without leaving my face feeling sticky or oily. This sunscreen is amazing with or without make p too. Like I said I use it daily even on days I don't wear makeup!"

An Olay customer raved, "This mineral based cream is something I have been searching for. All mineral based sunscreens are pasty and greasy and leave a white film on my face. So many sunscreens make my face break out and I have predominantly dry skin. This very light mineral based sunscreen went on smoothly. I did not feel any film or greasiness. AND, most importantly, it works! I did not get burned! Look forward to using this on my face every day!"

A shopper explained, "I decided to try this for a month and I'm glad I did. It goes on smooth and absorbs quickly into my skin. My skin looks and feels moisturized and have not had any burning or discomfort related to sun exposure (of which I've had plenty). Sticking with this!"