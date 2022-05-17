How Machine Gun Kelly Is Celebrating Megan Fox's Birthday After BBMAs

Watch : Megan Fox Admits to Altering Jumpsuit to Do the Deed With MGK

Machine Gun Kelly fell in love with an emo girl—and now he's celebrating her birthday!

Following an emotional performance of "twin flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, during which he dedicated the song to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child," the singer continued to shower the Transformers alum with love on May 16 as he rang in her 36th birthday. In a tribute to Megan, MGK posted a carousel of photos of the couple throughout their relationship alongside the caption, "wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki."

One image showed the pair—who got engaged in January—riding on Disneyland's Space Mountain roller coaster, while MGK and Megan were seen flashing matching voodoo doll tattoos in another shot. A third snap featured the duo wearing coordinating blue outfits—something Megan joked in an Instagram post of her own that she "cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex."

On his Instagram Stories, MGK teased that they were flying somewhere to celebrate the actress' special day, sharing a video of himself in front of a pink private jet. "I'm sorry, I had to do it again," he quipped, referencing how he recently hired a fuchsia-colored limousine to take him around Las Vegas for the BBMAs. "It's just too good."