Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Addresses Johnny Depp’s Future With the Franchise Amid Trial

Jack Sparrow isn't likely to return to the big screen anytime soon.
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer weighed in on Johnny Depp's future involvement with the franchise during an interview with The Sunday Times on May 15. Depp played Sparrow in all five movies, the latest one being the 2017 film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Bruckheimer is now working on two more films. When asked if Depp will be back, Bruckheimer simply told the publication, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."
Meanwhile, he did confirm that he is in talks with Margot Robbie to be in one of the two Pirates of the Caribbean scripts currently in development.
Depp is in the middle of a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, accusing her of ruining his reputation with fabricated claims of domestic abuse outlined in a Washington Post essay she wrote in 2018. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, claiming he defamed her in his statements by calling her allegations an "elaborate hoax."
During the trial, Depp shared that he has no interest in returning for more Pirates movies. At one point, Heard's attorney asked the actor, "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?"
And Depp replied, "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn."
Depp discussed the Pirates franchise in court when he was asked about a Daily Mail article from 2018 that stated that Depp was "out as Jack Sparrow," per Variety.
"I wasn't aware of that, but it doesn't surprise me," Depp testified. "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."
Depp's agent Jack Whinham testified that the allegations pulled Depp out of the running for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film and the $22.5 million that would accompany the role.
"After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film," Whigham said, per Variety.
Now it seems clear that Depp will not be boarding the pirate ship in the near future.
