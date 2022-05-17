Lele Pons Guides Aspiring Content Creators in Dramatic Season 2 Exposure Trailer

Watch : Lele Pons Talks Working With Guayanaa & Mental Health: Ones to Watch

When it comes to content creation, Lele Pons knows what she's talking about.

That's why Pons—the singer, actress and influencer who has amassed over 100 million followers across all social platforms—is the perfect host for season two of Exposure.

The series, which premieres on Pons' YouTube channel May 29, features eight up-and-coming content creators from all corners of the creative and entertainment landscape, coming together to compete for a $250,000 contract with Samsung.

Throughout the season, contestants will be asked to showcase their creative skills through a series of social media-inspired video challenges, with all of their videos falling between 15 seconds and one minute. Pons, who rose to fame on the short-form video app Vine, knows a thing or two about that.

"Our goal is to give you the exposure that you need to become the next big thing," Pons says in the trailer.

The contestants range from a stop motion animator to an avant-garde make-up artist to a comedian ventriloquist. Yes, a comedian ventriloquist. There's content out there for everybody!