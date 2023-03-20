Get Amazon's Cute & Affordable Swimsuit Cover-Ups Just in Time for Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to step up your style game when you hit the beach or pool, you just need a great cover-up. A cover-up is what you need to transform a bathing suit into an outfit.

If you're in the mood to build your spring and summer poolside wardrobe, here are some budget-friendly cover-ups that won't dent your spending plans. If you want to elevate your swim style, these sarongs, kimonos, pants and dresses are just what you need in your wardrobe. Plus, these are all perfect for packing since they're made from various wrinkle-resistant fabrics.

No need to shop around. Here's your definitive roundup with tons of swim cover-ups for just $30 and under.