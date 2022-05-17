New Ghost Adventures: House Calls Trailer Will Give You Chills

Watch : Bridget Marquardt Details Visit by Ex Hugh Hefner's Ghost

"What the f--k," indeed.

Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and his team—including Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley—hit the road to help real people with their haunted homes in this exclusive extended look at Ghost Adventures: House Calls. And, if the trailer is to be believed, this discovery+ spin-off is set to be just as bone-chilling as its predecessor, which first debuted on the Travel Channel in 2008.

"We have an evil entity haunting our home," one couple confides to the Ghost Adventures team.

And they aren't the only ones. Another participant notes in an ominous voice-over, "I've always known something was in the house, ever since I was little. Scares me more now that I have a child living here. We just want it gone."

Everything from "a black shadow with red eyes" to the word "death dripping down the walls" is teased in the footage.

Good news for these haunted homeowners, Bagans is determined "to get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency," according to the series description. Each episode will feature a thorough investigation by Bagans and co., who will then present what they find regarding the alleged haunted houses.