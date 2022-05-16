See Kristin Cavallari Embrace "Shenanigans" With Lauren Conrad's Exes Jason Wahler and Stephen Colletti

Watch : Spencer Pratt Admits "The Hills" Date With Audrina Was FAKE

Coming clean with the ultimate '00s reunion.

Kristin Cavallari served up all the nostalgic feels when she posted a photo to Instagram alongside Jason Wahler and Stephen Colletti.

"Shenanigans," the 35-year-old captioned the snap on May 16, as she posed in between her former Laguna Beach co-stars in Nashville, Tenn.

Fans were quick to point out that both Jason, 35, and Stephen, 36, famously dated Kristin's on-screen high-school nemesis Lauren "L.C." Conrad, who later went on to star in the spin-off series The Hills. After Lauren left the L.A.-based show halfway through its fifth season, she was subsequently replaced by Kristin through The Hills' sixth and final season in 2010.

"Lauren Conrad likes this," commented one fan, while another joked, "I just know LC is punching air because the queen of laguna is back."

Jason posted the same pic on his own Instagram, account with the cheeky caption, "up to no good…."