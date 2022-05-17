Why Marilyn Monroe Is Still a Fashion Icon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We can't think of anyone more iconic than Marilyn Monroe. Known for her acting, modeling, and singing, Marilyn was one of the most famous sex symbols of the 1950s and 1960s. She truly was a style and beauty icon and frontier of sultry dressing. So iconic, in fact, that at this year's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore the dress that Marilyn wore in 1962 to perform "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Women still look to Marilyn today as an inspiration, as she truly owned and expressed her sexuality through her style.
From Marilyn's white halter dress that famously flew up around her as she held it down in the movie Seven Year Itch to her ruby red lips and beauty mark to the white cardigan she wore in the famous photos taken by George Barris on the beach in Santa Monica, we still look to Marilyn for style inspiration.
When we think of California cool, we picture Marilyn sitting in a convertible with a headscarf and sunglasses looking effortlessly chic, and no one could do the All-American uniform (a white button-down paired with blue jeans) quite like the bombshell beauty. Who could forget the countless glamorous red carpet looks worn by the actress? Scroll below for 20 styles and beauty products inspired by the queen of sultry Old Hollywood style, Marilyn Monroe.
Hollywood Star Fashion Women's Marilyn Monroe Short Chiffon Pleated Halter Dress
The iconic white dress that Marilyn wore in the movie The Seven Year Itch is one of her most famous looks.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Marilyn Moment Halter Dress
The white halter dress is a timeless piece. You can have your Marilyn moment while still staying on-trend this summer.
Brandy White Plunge Tassel Backless Halter Dress
Here's another style that looks similar to Marilyn's iconic white halter dress. You'll look so chic even if it gets a little windy.
SKIMS Ribbed Long Slipdress
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn's "naked dress" to this year's Met Gala. This dress is a more everyday, ready-to-wear take on the glamorous dress. It's even more fitting that it's a style from Kim's clothing company SKIMS.
Glissenette Crew Neck Bodysuit
Another piece from SKIMS, this sparkling, nude bodysuit also gives the same vibes as the "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress.
TIMEMEANS Women Faux Fur Soft Fur Coat Jacket Fluffy Winter Waistcoat Outerwear
From her performance of "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to red carpet looks, Marilyn loved a white fur moment.
A&F Faux Fur Mini Puffer
Here's a modern way to wear the luxurious white fur trend, and it's on sale now!
Ruby Woo MAC Mini Traditional Lipstick
Marilyn's ruby red lips were so iconic, it almost feels like she invented red lipstick. You'll feel Old Hollywood-glamorous in this Ruby Woo lipstick shade.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler
While Marilyn's famous locks were platinum blonde, she always rocked a strong, arched, dark brow.
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Eye Pencil Long-Lasting Eyeliner
Use this $5 eye pencil to create a winged eyeliner look, or to fill in your beauty marks à la Marilyn.
Made to order Starsky And Hutch Marilyn Monroe Inspired Gift
You can buy a cardigan that looks similar to the one worn by Marilyn in her iconic Santa Monica beach photos taken by George Barris.
Gemolly Women's Casual Button-Down Shirts
Not only did Marilyn have the best glamorous looks, she also had some iconic, classic, more casual looks. She looked fabulous in her classic All-American look on set of The Misfits that included a button-down white top and blue jeans.
Remelon Women's Sexy V Neck Sparkly Sequin Wrap Dresses
The red sequin gown that Marilyn wears in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is so iconic, we just had to find a shorter, similar version that we can wear to our next event.
Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress
Marilyn wore a pink halter midi dress on set of Niagara. It's a style that is still trending today, and here's a similar one from Abercrombie & Fitch.
2 Pairs Satin Gloves Women's Satin Opera Gloves
Marilyn was the queen of red carpet, Old Hollywood glam, and she rocked chic opera gloves on multiple occasions.
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit
Another of Marilyn's iconic, more casual looks was one she was photographed in at home that consisted of a chic black turtleneck paired with white cigarette pants.