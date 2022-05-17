Why Marilyn Monroe Is Still a Fashion Icon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We can't think of anyone more iconic than Marilyn Monroe. Known for her acting, modeling, and singing, Marilyn was one of the most famous sex symbols of the 1950s and 1960s. She truly was a style and beauty icon and frontier of sultry dressing. So iconic, in fact, that at this year's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore the dress that Marilyn wore in 1962 to perform "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Women still look to Marilyn today as an inspiration, as she truly owned and expressed her sexuality through her style.

From Marilyn's white halter dress that famously flew up around her as she held it down in the movie Seven Year Itch to her ruby red lips and beauty mark to the white cardigan she wore in the famous photos taken by George Barris on the beach in Santa Monica, we still look to Marilyn for style inspiration.

When we think of California cool, we picture Marilyn sitting in a convertible with a headscarf and sunglasses looking effortlessly chic, and no one could do the All-American uniform (a white button-down paired with blue jeans) quite like the bombshell beauty. Who could forget the countless glamorous red carpet looks worn by the actress? Scroll below for 20 styles and beauty products inspired by the queen of sultry Old Hollywood style, Marilyn Monroe.