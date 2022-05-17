Will Conversations With Friends Get a Season 2? The Stars Say...

Watch : Conversations with Friends: Is Season 2 Coming?

The conversation is over!

It seems there's nothing to talk about when it comes to a second season for Conversations With Friends and according to the show's stars Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke, that's OK.

Conversations With Friends is based on Sally Rooney's 2017 debut novel, which is why Kirke told E! News she can't see how a new season "could be."

"I suppose someone could if Rooney allows that," she continued, "then it's possible, but it does feel somewhat gratuitous to do that."

Conversations With Friends follows introverted Frances (Alison Oliver) and outspoken Bobbi (Lane) as they find themselves in a complicated dynamic with married couple Nick and Melissa (Joe Alwyn and Kirke, respectively).

Lane expressed a similar sentiment regarding season two hopes, revealing she never thought people would want another installment of the story.

"Everyone wants closure," Lane noted. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, think about it. Just go sit and spiral. Go do that on your own. We don't have to show it for you."