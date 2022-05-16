Doctor Who Names New Rose for 60th Anniversary Celebration

Doctor Who knows how to keep us guessing.
Rose will appear during the show's 60th anniversary celebration which will air in 2023, the BBC announced May 16. Yasmin Finney, who stars on Netflix's LGBTQ coming-of-age series Heartstopper, will step into the iconic role of one of Doctor Who's traveling companions.
Bille Piper originated the role of Rose when Doctor Who was revived in 2005. She also played Rose in 2006's second series before re-appearing for three episodes of 2008's fourth series. Additionally, Piper appeared as Rose in the series' feature-length specials in 2010 and 2013.
"Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?," showrunner Russell T Davies asked in a statement. "You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world—and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"
We're just really big fans of the phrase Whoniverse.
Finney will join returning stars David Tennant, the 10th doctor, and Catherine Tate (Donna) for the anniversary celebration.
"What on Earth is happening?" Davies questioned about the return of Tennant and Tate. "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."
It's been an exciting time for Doctor Who casting news. In addition to the 60th anniversary special, the BBC announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would become the 14th Doctor in 2023 and also make history as the first Black lead actor in the show's 59-year-history.
Jodie Whittaker—the first woman Doctor—finishes her run following a special airing in October 2022.
Rev up that TARDIS because there's a whole new era of the Doctor upon us.