Doctor Who Names New Rose for 60th Anniversary Celebration

Watch : Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Will Be Next Doctor Who

Doctor Who knows how to keep us guessing.

Rose will appear during the show's 60th anniversary celebration which will air in 2023, the BBC announced May 16. Yasmin Finney, who stars on Netflix's LGBTQ coming-of-age series Heartstopper, will step into the iconic role of one of Doctor Who's traveling companions.

Bille Piper originated the role of Rose when Doctor Who was revived in 2005. She also played Rose in 2006's second series before re-appearing for three episodes of 2008's fourth series. Additionally, Piper appeared as Rose in the series' feature-length specials in 2010 and 2013.

"Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?," showrunner Russell T Davies asked in a statement. "You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world—and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

We're just really big fans of the phrase Whoniverse.