Summer Entertaining on a Budget: 17 Deals on All Things You Need

As unbelievable as it may be, summer is right around the corner. If you're planning on having guests over for an outdoor summer bash, a family barbecue or a pool party with friends, it's the perfect time to start shopping for everything you'll need to make that happen.
Fortunately, throwing a summer get together that's memorable for your guests doesn't have to break the bank. If you didn't already know, QVC has a ton of really great stuff that's perfect for outdoor entertaining. We're talking fun tiki tumblers, an entertaining turntable you can use to create your very own taco bar, cute and colorful high-quality speaker that'll really get the party going, and of course, Mrs. Prindable's delicious caramel apples that are a total crowd-pleaser.
You can get many of these items on sale for really good prices, and you can even find some solid items for under $50. Best part is, QVC offers Easy Pay options on their Summer Essentials so purchasing a brand new grill can be doable.
We've rounded up some of the best deals summer entertaining must-haves at QVC. Check those out below.
Libbey Tiki Split Tumbler Glasses - Set of 4
These Libbey Tiki Split Tumblers are super fun and can hold anything from cocktails to desserts. These are guaranteed to be a hit with guests.
Temp-tations Seasonal Wine Glasses with Toppers - Set of 2
These stemless wine glasses with toppers were pretty much made for summer. Right now, they're even on sale for just $20.
HOST Margarita FREEZE Cooling Cups - Set of 2
Margaritas anyone? These innovative cups will keep your drinks chilled during those warm summer afternoons. According to one QVC shopper, these are seriously amazing. All you have to do is put these in the freezer until you're ready to serve.
Libbey Blue Ribbon Impressions Cooler & Rocks Glass Set - 16 Pieces
This set of stunning glasses are sure to wow your guests. Included in the set are 16 pieces: eight cooler glasses and eight rocks glasses.
Pineapple Pitcher with Welcome Charm by Valerie
This ceramic pineapple pitcher is so cute and classy, all your friends are going to ask you where you got it. According to numerous QVC reviewers, the pitcher looks even prettier in person and also makes a great decorative piece when not in use. It's a must-have for us!
Copco 15-inch Entertaining Turntable with Removable Containers
This entertaining turntable is super versatile. You can use this to serve chips and salsa, you can create a fun little taco bar, or you can even use this to put snacks and candy for the kids. The blue is bright and perfect for the season. Plus, it's on sale for just $26.
Picnic Time Wine-Appetizer Plates - Set of 4
Your guests will no longer have to struggle with juggling a glass of wine and snacks. The wine-appetizer plate in itself is also so classy. Right now it's on sale for $38.
Picnic Time Ship Wheel Lazy Susan Cheese Board& Tools Set
Going for a cool coastal vibe? This fun lazy Susan cheeseboard is a must-have, and it's sure to delight guests! Right now it's even on sale for $45.
Temp-tations Floral Lace Centertaining Lazy Susan Set
This lovely "Centertaining" Lazy Susan Set has everything you need for an intimate brunch with you and your friends. The set comes with the lazy Susan, a pitcher, creamer, a 10-oz sugar bowl and salt and pepper shakers. It's originally $64, but it's on sale now for $44. Such a great deal!
Kansas City 6-oz Brisket Burgers with Seasoning Packets - 20 Count
Planning a backyard barbecue? You'll want to check out these juicy brisket burgers by Kansas City Steaks. Each pack comes with 20 burgers, two Kansas City Steak seasoning packets and one Kansas City Steak book. According to QVC shoppers, you won't regret getting these. As one wrote, "Oh my gosh, these are great, very juicy and easy to cook!" Another wrote, "Received these burgers today and made a couple for me and my husband. These burgers are the best burgers I've ever tasted. They are juicy and don't shrink up. They are fabulous." Right now, they're even on sale for $87!
Just Bagels NYC Kettle Boiled Bagel Sampler - 24 Count
Treat your guests to the authentic taste of NYC bagels with this 24 count sampler from Just Bagels. It's perfect for an outdoor brunch!
Mrs. Prindable's 10-Piece Stars & Stripes Summer Assortment
You really can't go wrong with these tasty caramel apples from Mrs. Prindable's. This 10-piece summer assortment features the apples rolled in red, white, and blue sprinkles. You just can't throw a summer party without these! They're so good.
Camp Chef 14 x 16-inch Italia Artisan Pizza Oven
Making pizza has never been easier with the Camp Chef Artisan Pizza Oven. You can use this to cook several styles of pizza including artisan and frozen. If you have a family of pizza lovers, you'll want this ASAP.
FLIKR Fire Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace With Base
This tabletop firepit will instantly level up your table. You can use this for ambience or roasting marshmallows. Right now, it's even on sale!
Navy and White 4-Position Sling Beach Chair by Lauren McBride
This beach chair is bringing all the vacay vibes, which is perfect for a summer get-together. . It features a built-in pillow headrest, has three-position functionality and it's easy to store. You also can't go wrong with classic navy and white stripes. It's originally $86, but it's on sale now for $69.
Hey! Play! Giant Wooden Yard Dice with Carrying Case
The possibilities for fun are endless this summer with these giant wooden yard dice.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
No summer bash or backyard barbecue is complete without music! This top-rated Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker from JBL comes in a wide variety of bright and playful colors including pink, teal and yellow. It's originally $130, but you can get it on sale today for $100.
