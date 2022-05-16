Country Music Legend Reba McEntire Joins Big Sky Season 3

Watch : Reba McEntire Talks Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Divorce

Big Sky is about to get fancy.

Three-time Grammy winner and Golden Globe-nominated actress Reba McEntire has joined the cast of the hit ABC drama's third season, E! News confirms.

Reba will play Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers." Big Sky, which was renewed for a third season on May 13, is based on the C.J. Box novel series The Highway.

The show's currently airing second season, which has followed private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a mysterious car crash, will feature an appearance from Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles in the season finale on May 19.

Jensen, who plays temporary sheriff Beau Arlen, will return as a series regular in season three. The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who appeared in season two as Tonya, a local waitress whose boyfriend goes mysteriously missing, will also be back as a regular in season three.

Reba's got some company!