Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Engaged to Brad Richardson: See Her Ring

Attention, Upper East Siders: E! News here with some big news: Jessica Szohr is engaged.

That's right! The Gossip Girl alum, who portrayed Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Brad Richardson, she confirmed on Instagram May 16. Alongside a black-and-white selfie of the couple—and her gorgeous diamond ring—Jessica wrote, "I said yes!"

After sharing the news, the couple was flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends, including her former co-star Chace Crawford, who wrote, "Love you guys."

Actress Eiza González sent her congratulations to the duo, as did The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt. Jessica's pal Nina Dobrev commented a series of heart emojis.

This relationship news comes just over a year after the actress, who most recently starred in The Orville, and her ice hockey player beau welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson. They started dating in 2018.