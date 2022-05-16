Rosalía Stars in the First Ever Bilingual Campaign for SKIMS

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The latest SKIMS campaign just launched and it's a first of its kind. The brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, announced they were running their first ever bilingual campaign where content will be distributed in both English and Spanish. Not only that, global sensation and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Rosalía, is the face of the brand new campaign.

"Rosalía's willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world," Kim said in a press release. "I'm especially excited that she's wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they're classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in."

This is the very first fashion campaign for the Spanish singer, whose album Motomami released in March of this year and is already platinum.

"I love SKIMS," Rosalía said. "They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I'm so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."