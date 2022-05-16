Nick Jonas Details "Beautiful" Fatherhood Journey After Welcoming Daughter With Priyanka Chopra

Nick also took the opportunity to add a special dedication to his other half. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," he continued in his Instagram caption celebrating Mother's Day. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you."

As for how the "Jealous" singer would describe this new chapter in life for his entire family?

"The Jonas family keeps growing," Nick said on Today, referring his older brothers Kevin and Joe, who each have daughters of their own, adding, "my parents are thrilled...grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters."