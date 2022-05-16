The Boys Trailer Is Proof Season 3 Is Going to Be a Bloody One

2022 Billboard Music Awards

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Prime Video released the first full-length trailer for season three of The Boys, revealing a whole lot more about what's to come in the new episodes.

For starters, it seems that Antony Starr's character is losing his mind. Homelander says in the preview that "after spending the last year really slowing down and connecting with myself," he's ready to introduce people to "the real me." 

That new version is seemingly very unstable, with Erin Moriarty's Starlight sharing, "He's lost his f--king mind."

Yet his diminished mental state doesn't seem to put off his adoring fans. If anything, they like him even more. "I mean, they f--king love me," Homelander says as a sea of people in red, white and blue clap for him.

And it seems that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) isn't officially a supe, as teased in a season three poster. Instead, he's given a dose of serum that turns him into a supe for 24 hours, helping him to level the playing field in their fight against Vought's team of immoral superhumans.

photos
The Boys Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

While the crew originally thought they could take down the supes by joining forces with the U.S. government, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) realizes "it's all rigged."

So, the boys are back to their old ways, with Prime Video teasing that a civil war is fast approaching amid the search for the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

This is where Jensen Ackles comes into the picture. He plays the mysterious Soldier Boy, who is shown beating the life out of someone with his shield. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jensen spoke about his debut at the South by Southwest film festival in March, summing up his reaction to the script by saying, "Holy s--t."

And tbh, same.

The Boys returns Friday, June 3, with additional episodes weekly.

