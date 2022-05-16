Amber Heard Blames Johnny Depp's Dog for That Infamous Bed Poop Incident

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial has taken another interesting turn.

On May 15, the Aquaman actress denied under oath that she was the one who left feces in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's bed in 2016. Instead, Heard blamed the act on Depp's dog Boo.

"She had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life—among some other issues," Heard told the jury. "We regularly had to take her to the vet to try to figure out what was wrong with this dog. I've never met a dog that was quite like this."

Heard testified that Boo "liked to burrow in the bed" and would sleep with the couple. She also said that they had to "leave her in bed so she wouldn't be encouraged to go to the bathroom, which would happen almost immediately when she put her down on the floor and sometimes it happened in bed too."