Amber Heard Blames Johnny Depp's Dog for That Infamous Bed Poop Incident

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial has taken another interesting turn.
On May 15, the Aquaman actress denied under oath that she was the one who left feces in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's bed in 2016. Instead, Heard blamed the act on Depp's dog Boo.
"She had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life—among some other issues," Heard told the jury. "We regularly had to take her to the vet to try to figure out what was wrong with this dog. I've never met a dog that was quite like this."
Heard testified that Boo "liked to burrow in the bed" and would sleep with the couple. She also said that they had to "leave her in bed so she wouldn't be encouraged to go to the bathroom, which would happen almost immediately when she put her down on the floor and sometimes it happened in bed too."
The Never Back Down actress said that Boo pooped on the bed after she and her friends left for Coachella in 2016. Heard denied being involved in the act, saying that she didn't think it was funny and she wasn't in a "pranking mood."
"My life was falling apart," she said. "I was at a crossroads in my life. I was really serious and I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband, with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny. Period. That's disgusting."
Depp previously testified that he believes Heard was the one who left the feces on his bed. During his testimony last month, the Alice in Wonderland actor said he and his ex-wife had an argument and he wanted to go to their residence to retrieve his things while Heard was away at Coachella. But his security guard, Sean Bett, advised him to stay away from the home after showing him a photo of the bed.
"I understood why it wasn't a good time to go down there," Depp testified on April 20. "My initial response to that was, I mean... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So, I did not go down there that day."
Shortly after the incident, Depp said he approached Heard about getting a divorce.
"I figure she understood as well as I did there was no way back," he said at the time. "I also felt she would understand it was the best thing for the both of us."
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that detailed her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence. Though the actress never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys believe the op-ed damaged his career and reputation. Heard is also countersuing Depp seeking $100 million in damages.