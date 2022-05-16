Black Mirror to Return to Netflix For Season 6

Watch : Why "Black Mirror" Season 6 Is On Hold

It's time to look in the Mirror once again.

According to multiple outlets, Netflix is working on season six of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror after the streamer put its initial plans on hold.

Variety reports that season six will feature more episodes than 2019's season five, which included three hour-long episodes. Each episode will be "more cinematic in scope."

Multiple outlets report that casting is underway and share no other details about the famously secretive series.

News of the show's return comes more than two years after series creator Charlie Brooker said he was done writing Black Mirror amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those," he explained. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."