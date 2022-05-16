2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet Last Night

Black Mirror to Return to Netflix For Season 6

After a three-year break, Black Mirror will return to Netflix for season 6, with new episodes reportedly being treated as individual films.

By Cydney Contreras May 16, 2022 4:05 PM
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Why "Black Mirror" Season 6 Is On Hold

It's time to look in the Mirror once again.

According to multiple outlets, Netflix is working on season six of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror after the streamer put its initial plans on hold.

Variety reports that season six will feature more episodes than 2019's season five, which included three hour-long episodes. Each episode will be "more cinematic in scope." 

Multiple outlets report that casting is underway and share no other details about the famously secretive series. 

News of the show's return comes more than two years after series creator Charlie Brooker said he was done writing Black Mirror amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those," he explained. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

photos
Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror Episode

Miley CyrusAnthony MackieYahya Abdul-Matteen IIAndrew Scott and more were among the season five cast. Additionally, Will Poulter starred in the interactive movie Bandersnatch, which debuted in December 2018.

Netflix

Director Toby Haynes is hoping to make the episode "USS Callister" into a series, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, "It's probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I'm keen to see it as a TV series."

"USS Callister," the first episode of season four, starred Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a soft-spoken game programmer turned power-hungry villain opposite characters played by Cristin Milioti, Michaela Coel and Jimmi Simpson. "There is this brilliant idea that [Daly] is still alive and his attempted murder gets pinned on someone," said Haynes. "Whose fingerprints do they find in the apartment? There's so much you could do. Fingers crossed, you never know."

Black Mirror is streaming now on Netflix.

