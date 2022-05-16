Save $45 on It Cosmetics Makeup and Skincare Products Before This Deal Sells Out

If you're not sure about getting this bundle, here are some reviews on the individual products.

It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Reviews

"Holy Grail," an It Cosmetics shopper said, elaborating, "This eye cream has been the only one that has actually made a difference in my under eyes."

Another declared, "My new favorite! Wonderful eye care cream, glides on smoothly and keeps sensitive eye area moisturized all day and night!"

Someone else reviewed, "I have tried multiple eye creams and this one is my favorite. Most of my eye creams give me small pimples. I can really see the difference when I use this vs others."

It Cosmetics Lash Blowout Salon Volume Mascara Reviews

A QVC shopper raved, "Say hello to beautiful long voluminous lashes. A little goes a long way. 1 or 2 coats is perfect for a quick look and you're running out the door, but just a little more and your lashes are huge and full and great for an evening look. The wand gets every single lash perfectly. It feels extremely light and doesn't weigh my lashes down. Also, as someone who wears contacts this is amazing since it doesn't flake. Also, no raccoon eyes even with all the humidity in FL."

Another said, "This mascara makes my thin lashes look thicker, longer and very natural. It doesn't goop or clump and it has never flaked off. I remove it easily with my purity cleanser."

"My lashes are so long when I use this product; lasts all day long," a QVC customer shared.

Someone else reviewed, "So, for decades I have been looking for a mascara that actually curls the eyelashes. I have short eyelashes that grow straight out without an ounce of curl. For decades mascaras have promised to "curl" as well as color, lengthen, and thicken. I have tried dozens of mascaras over the years but this is the ONLY mascara that has ever curled my lashes! No more eyelash curlers needed."

It Cosmetics Brow PowerFULL Volumizing Brow Pencil Reviews

"Been using IT brow pencil around 3 years. I love this improved of the same version. Easy on, stays on, good coverage will continue to use. Have tried a couple of other brands but always come back to this one," a QVC shopper said.

Another customer reviewed, "The best brow pencil seriously thank you, it Cosmetics."

"I have over plucked my eyebrows to the point where there's areas that hair no longer grows. I have tried so many products on the market to create natural looking brows. This is the best eyebrow product I have ever found. It's extremely easy to use, you don't end up looking like a clown, and it's very forgiving on sparse eyebrows. I highly recommend this product," a fan of the brow pencil shared.