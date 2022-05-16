Scott Disick Spends Solo Time With 3 Kids After Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are LEGALLY Married

What was Scott Disick up to while Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker? He was spending time with their three kids.

On May 15, the dad to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who he shares with ex Kourtney, posted videos to his Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with their kids—moments after their mom officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer.

In one video, Scott captured Reign as he jumped into the backyard infinity pool and in another post, his youngest child caught some sun rays in a grey lounge chair by the pool. The Talentless founder captioned the picture, "Living the dream."

Scott also shared a clip of Penelope and Mason playing together, in which he captioned the video, "Pushin p."

His posts came shortly after news broke that Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, had tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif, seemingly confirming that the kids were not present at the nuptials.