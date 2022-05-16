2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Scott Disick Spends Solo Time With 3 Kids After Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 15, Scott Disick shared videos of his fun-filled day with his three kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

By Tamantha Gunn May 16, 2022 1:02 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianScott DisickCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansMason DisickCelebritiesPenelope DisickReign Disick
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are LEGALLY Married

What was Scott Disick up to while Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker? He was spending time with their three kids.

On May 15, the dad to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who he shares with ex Kourtney, posted videos to his Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with their kids—moments after their mom officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer.

In one video, Scott captured Reign as he jumped into the backyard infinity pool and in another post, his youngest child caught some sun rays in a grey lounge chair by the pool. The Talentless founder captioned the picture, "Living the dream."

Scott also shared a clip of Penelope and Mason playing together, in which he captioned the video, "Pushin p."

His posts came shortly after news broke that Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, had tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif, seemingly confirming that the kids were not present at the nuptials.

photos
Scott Disick and Kids' Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas

While most of the Kardashian-Jenner family was missing from the ceremony, a source told E! News that Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, attended the wedding as a witness.

The Poosh founder wore a white mini dress and white veil, while Travis—dad to Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—rocked a black suit and black sunglasses. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Did After Getting Married

2
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

3

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

Another insider, who is close friends with the reality star, told E! News, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Did After Getting Married

2
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

3

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMA Song to "Wife" and "Unborn Child"

4

Scott Disick Spends Time With Kids After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

5

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!