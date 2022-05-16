Scott Disick Spends Solo Time With 3 Kids After Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker

What was Scott Disick up to while Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker? He was spending time with their three kids.
On May 15, the dad to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who he shares with ex Kourtney, posted videos to his Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with their kids—moments after their mom officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer.
In one video, Scott captured Reign as he jumped into the backyard infinity pool and in another post, his youngest child caught some sun rays in a grey lounge chair by the pool. The Talentless founder captioned the picture, "Living the dream."
Scott also shared a clip of Penelope and Mason playing together, in which he captioned the video, "Pushin p."
His posts came shortly after news broke that Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, had tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif, seemingly confirming that the kids were not present at the nuptials.
While most of the Kardashian-Jenner family was missing from the ceremony, a source told E! News that Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, attended the wedding as a witness.
The Poosh founder wore a white mini dress and white veil, while Travis—dad to Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—rocked a black suit and black sunglasses.
Another insider, who is close friends with the reality star, told E! News, "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love."