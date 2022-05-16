See All the Candid Moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Mary J. Blige on Receiving Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2022

In you case you may have missed all the action: The 2022 Billboard Music Awards—which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15—had fans buzzing on social media about the ceremony from start to finish.

Sean "Diddy" Combs proved to be an unforgettable host for the star-studded evening, while performances from Machine Gun Kelly (who dedicated his emotional song to his "wife" Megan Fox) and Megan Thee Stallion (who hit the stage in jaw-dropping form) became moments we'll be thinking about for days to come.



However, Megan's performance wasn't the only moment from the musician worth highlighting, since the "Plan B" rapper had the most priceless reaction to winning the award for Top Female Rap Artist.



Another musician's reaction captured in real time was one of gratitude from Doja Cat, who took home four trophies, including one for Top R&B Album.