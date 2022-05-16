2022 Billboard Music Awards: Machine Gun Kelly's $30K Diamond Manicure Is a Must-See

Machine Gun Kelly may be in love with an emo girl, but we're in love with his manicure.
The musician hit the red carpet with fiancée Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, rocking a blinged-out nail set worth a total value of $30,000—which should come as no surprise, seeing as how the custom-designed claws boasted 880 diamonds, bringing it to a weight of more than 11 carats.
The manicure wasn't all for show, though. According to Marrow Fine Jewelry founder Jillian Sassone, the nails will be upcycled into a collection of limited-edition rings after the BBMAs. Even better, 100 percent of the proceeds from the rings will be donated to charity.
Sassone worked alongside Nails of LA creator Brittney Boyce to create the impressive manicure, something she said she was "honored" to do in a press release. "Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are one of the most featured and fashionable couples of the moment, so to design something so unique for charity was an offer I simply could not refuse."
MGK paired the diamond-studded nails with a bedazzled turtleneck and a spiked Dolce & Gabanna suit. Megan looked equally stylish in a black David Koma dress, long floral gloves, and best of all, some brand new bangs.
While on the BBMAs carpet, the couple—who got engaged in January—made sure to give E! News an exclusive update on their upcoming nuptials. "I don't want to say too much," MGK said. "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box."
And if things get too weird, that's where Megan comes in. "She's a genius," he added. "You know what I'll say: I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."
For now, though, they'll be busy partying it up in honor of Megan's birthday. As MGK put it, come midnight, "We're celebrating her wonderful life being here on planet earth."
