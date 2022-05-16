2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Song to "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows after dedicating his 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and "our unborn child."

Are these twin flames growing their family? 

Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows during his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, thanks to his dedication of "twin flame" at the Las Vegas show on May 15. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said, before launching into the song. Halfway through, he added, "And this is for our unborn child." 

MGK got engaged to Megan Fox in January, but his sweet dedication had some fans wondering if they've already tied the knot. An eyewitness told E! News, "People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, 'Wife?'"

However, the singer has referred to Megan as "my wife" before, recently while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March.

Ahead of the BBMAs, he told Entertainment Tonight about the special significance of his song "twin flame."

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be," he said, adding that the timing of this weekend makes it even more fitting: "It's really cool because it's a Lunar eclipse tonight. It's a full moon. It's her birthday tomorrow." 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

When asked if she'll be emotional in the crowd, his fiancée replied, "Yeah, there's like some really special secret meaning to the song as well, so I'm sure I will be." Megan joked, "But I can't cry and f--k up this eyeliner." 

Though it's unclear what he meant by his dedication at the show, it seems MGK is still planning a wedding ceremony in the future. He told Live From E! that their wedding is "going to be weird" and "completely out of the box." 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly called the actress a "genius" and said he also has several plans for their big day. "You know what I'll say?" he said, "I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in when it's too far."

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Megan debuted bangs on the red carpet, while MGK wore a Dolce & Gabbana spiked suit with a diamond manicure worth $30,000, created by Marrow x Nails of LA. 

The pair are next headed to the desert to celebrate Megan's 36th birthday. 

See all the BBMA arrivals below.

