Host Diddy's Daughters Sweetly Show Their Support at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are a family affair!

At least that's the case for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's hosting the May 15 celebration of the year's biggest chart-toppers. His three daughters hit the red carpet at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena to show their support, with 16-year-old Chance Combs rocking a black feathered mini-dress and 15-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jesse Combs, sparkling in matching red sequined jumpsuits.

Diddy also stunned on the red carpet, donning a sleek cream suit—one of his many looks planned for the BBMAs, he told E! News during an exclusive interview. "I have 14 [outfits] prepared," Diddy said, "but I said I was gonna give it to God and I'm gonna do seven."

In addition to teasing his outfit changes, the rap mogul also told fans what they can expect to see throughout the night. "The show's gonna be incredible," Diddy said, explaining his desire to "unify, celebrate and have everybody be free."