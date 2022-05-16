2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Make Surprise Appearance at 2022 Billboard Music Awards to Support Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster showed up to support Travis Scott for his 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. See pics of the family on the red carpet.

Watch: Diddy Announces Travis Scott Will PERFORM at BBMAs 2022

Travis Scott has his biggest fans with him at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

As the Astroworld rapper arrived on the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, he walked in with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a long fitted grey and white dress, while Stormi stole the show in a one should white dress, complete with a pair of matching sneakers. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.

This will be Travis' first award show performance since the Astroworld tragedy took place in Houston, Texas last November. During the "Sicko Mode" rapper's annual festival, 10 concertgoers died after a crowd surged toward the stage during his performance. Families of loved ones who died from injuries sustained at the show are now seeking billions in damages from Travis and Live Nation alleging negligence.

photos
2022 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

While some social media users called for Travis to be canceled, on May 9, Sean "Diddy" Combs—host of the 2022 BBMAs—revealed that he "made a demand" to Billboard for Travis to be welcomed to the event as a performer.

"I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "Diddy is hosting the show—I'm executive producing—he has to perform.' And NBC said 'yes.' So, it's going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Aside from Travis, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Machine Gun Kelly and more are set to take the BBMAs stage.

Keep scrolling to see what stars wore on the 2022 BBMAs red carpet.

Watch Live From E!: 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

