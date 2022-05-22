Camille Kostek's Swimsuits for All Will Make Any Woman Feel Like a Supermodel

We interviewed Camille Kostek because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Camille is a paid spokesperson for Swimsuits for All. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This summer, don't be afraid to embrace the swimsuit.

With temperatures rising and vacation time coming, Camille Kostek is teaming up with Swimsuits for All for another collection of swimwear. After being a model for the company, the 30-year-old wanted to take the partnership to the next level with a line of affordable pieces every woman can feel confident in.

"If you're a woman and shopping swimsuits, you know that you always hit a wall at some point—whether it's fit, style or size," Camille told E! News. "Swimsuits for All cared about inclusion before the word became popular and that was really important to me."

From reversible bikinis to cozy one pieces, Camille believes everyone can feel confident in her pieces and picks below if you follow an important rule. "Stop comparing yourself to other people," she said. "It's so freeing to enjoy being here now, embracing who you are in the moment and grab that swimsuit, get outside and enjoy everything."