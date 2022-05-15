Ant Anstead Steps Out Amid Ex Christina Haack Family Drama

Ant Anstead is steering away from the drama stemming from his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack.
The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, was spotted out and about with a friend at an automobile design studio in Newport Beach, Calif., on May 13.
On the same day, Ant also posted a photo on Instagram of him spending some quality time with his and Christina's son, Hudson London Anstead, 2, while "hanging with the dads" of Laguna Beach Parents Club.
Last month, the Wheelers Dealers co-host filed for full custody of the toddler, claiming that Christina, 38, spends around nine full days with their son each month, per court documents obtained by TMZ. Ant also alleged that Christina has previously put their son's health at risk, referencing a sunburn that Ant said Hudson had received under her care.
The exes finalized their divorce last June after less than two years of marriage and currently share joint custody of their son.
A day after the filing, a judge denied Ant's emergency order for full custody of Hudson due to an "insufficient" display of pressing matters at the time. The pair will attend a mediation session on June 15, per Insider. A hearing is also set for June 28.
In response to Ant's court filing, Christina told E! News, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
The designer added, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
Christina has since been seen spending time with her son and recently took him for a haircut earlier this month. In addition to Hudson, she is also mom to daughter Taylor El Moussa, 11, and son Brayden El Moussa, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
Following her split from Ant, Christina began dating and tied the knot with Josh Hall last month. In an April Instagram post, he defended his wife from outside accusations following news of the court filing.
"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," Josh captioned his post. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."
He added, "Coming from a split home myself, I know it's not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it's pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."