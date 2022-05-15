Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Date Night in Vegas

Watch : Megan Fox Pens ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

That's amore!

The night before he is set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox stopped in to RPM Italian Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Forum Shops, ahead of the restaurant's grand opening next week.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the couple and a group of pals made time for dinner on May 14 in between the MGK's discussion at Billboard MusicCon and his performance late that night at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

For their night out, Megan, 35, rocked a black leather mini-dress, while the rocker, 32, kept it casual in a red graphic tee and matching pants.

The insider noted that, "the two were having so much fun as they dined alongside a large group of friends," adding that the party ordered dishes including Whole Dover Sole, the restaurant's signature Spicy King Crab Pasta, Whole Grilled Branzino and Mama DePandi's Pomodoro, made using Giuliana Ranic's mom's recipe).