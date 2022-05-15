Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Date Night in Vegas

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stopped by new restaurant RPM Italian Las Vegas on May 14, the night before the “twin flame” rocker is set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

That's amore! 

The night before he is set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsMachine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox stopped in to RPM Italian Las Vegas at Caesars Palace Forum Shops, ahead of the restaurant's grand opening next week.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the couple and a group of pals made time for dinner on May 14 in between the MGK's discussion at Billboard MusicCon and his performance late that night at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

For their night out, Megan, 35, rocked a black leather mini-dress, while the rocker, 32, kept it casual in a red graphic tee and matching pants.

The insider noted that, "the two were having so much fun as they dined alongside a large group of friends," adding that the party ordered dishes including Whole Dover Sole, the restaurant's signature Spicy King Crab Pasta, Whole Grilled Branzino and Mama DePandi's Pomodoro, made using Giuliana Ranic's mom's recipe).

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

The Las Vegas restaurant—owned by Giuliana and her husband Bill Rancic—will open to the public on May 16.  

Two days before their Sin City dinner date, Megan and MGK—who got engaged in January—hit the red carpet in coordinating pink outfits at the world premiere of their new movie Good Mourning in West Hollywood, Calif. On May 12, the Transformers actress donned a shimmery column dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, styled with Andrea Wazen heels, while the musician sported rose-covered suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Lindsay Eberly

In addition to being nominated for Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, MGK is scheduled to perform his hit "twin flame," inspired by his bride-to-be, at the ceremony, kicking off from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. 

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan recalled in 2020 of meeting the musician. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately."

She added, "I felt it right away."

