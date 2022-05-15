Summer House Alum Hannah Berner Marries Comedian Des Bishop

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

No joke here: Hannah Berner is married!

The Summer House alum wed fellow comedian Des Bishop in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons in New York on May 13, People reported. Several of Hannah's former co-stars attended the wedding, including current cast members Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo, the bride's Giggly Squad podcast co-host.

Hannah, 30, wore a white spaghetti strap mermaid-style bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Des, 45, sported a navy tux.

Other attendees included Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies. "Weekend Scheananigans in NYC with our bravo fam," Scheana wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of photos and videos of the bride, groom and guests. "Massive congrats to @hannahberner and @desbishop!"

Also in attendance: Shah's of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Feight and husband Tommy Feight, as well as Nema Vand.

Hannah and Des, 45, got engaged on Feb. 14—Valentine's Day, 2021, after dating for less than one year.