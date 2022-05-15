Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Blondes have more fun!

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a new look these days—the natural brunette Stranger Things star recently debuted newly dyed blond hair. So when she brought her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to the season four premiere of the Netflix series on May 14, the two were adorably twinning on the red carpet. They also wore corresponding outfits—she donned a one-shoulder white dress with a black sheer sleeve, while he sported a black and white suit with no time.

At the event, held in New York City, the two were joined by her co-stars, including David Harbour—who was accompanied by his wife, singer Lily Allen, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

Jake, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, had dyed his own light brown hair bleached blond in February, matching his girlfriend's long blond wig as they celebrated her 18th birthday dressed as Barbie and Ken.

Over the next few weeks, Millie then appeared as brunette again before reappearing as a blonde on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 13. After the taping in New York City, she and Jake went on a dinner date.