The Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky Shares Her Family's Essentials for Summer Fun

We interviewed Ali Fedotowsky because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ali is a paid spokesperson for Banana Boat. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ali Fedotowsky is ready to have a summer to remember.
While raising Molly, 5, and Riley, 3, with husband Kevin Manno, The Bachelorette star wants to soak up as much time as possible with her family.
"During summer months, we like to spend a lot of time outside, swimming, water play and eating alfresco!" Ali shared with E! News. "I feel like having corn on the cob after a day in the sun has always been a tradition for us."
Perhaps it's only fitting that the reality star teamed up with Banana Boat for their Sundays Are Fundays campaign, which encourages families to spend quality time outside together, specifically on Sundays, to prevent getting the "Sunday Scaries."
"This is our first real experience with having summer break with our kids because it's my daughter‘s first year of kindergarten," Ali explained. "I really want to soak up this time with them as much as I can." Keep reading to see the items Ali recommends for a safe and super summer.
Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Roll On
"Pretty much any parent would agree that one of the most unpleasant things parents have to do in the summer is put sunscreen on their kids faces," Ali joked. "But the Banana Boat kids sport roll on with SPF 60+ is so amazing because it easily rolls onto the skin, which makes putting sunscreen on their faces so so so so so much easier!"
Brixton Women's Joanna Hat
"The reason sunscreen is first on my list is because I am BIG on sun protection, which is why a sun hat is #2 on my list," Ali explained. "I have had this Brixton hat for years and it look as good as the day I bought it. The quality is great and it comes in different sizes which is great for people with abnormally large heads like myself."
Reminders of Him Book
"I absolutely love to read. It's become harder to do these days with kiddos but whenever I can sneak in some time to sit outside with a good book, I always do!" Ali said. "Right now, I'm really into all of the Colleen Hoover books. But I'm always looking for recommendations so send them my way!"
Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss
"Fun backyard games in general are a summer must have for me!" Ali proclaimed. "We absolutely love playing corn hole with friends while our kiddos play outside. And I've heard a lot of good things about Pickleball so we're gonna start playing that this year!"
tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
"I love a pretty coral cheek in the summertime, it just makes me happy," Ali said. "I love Tarte's Amazonian clay blush in shade captivating."
Good & Gather Frozen Mini Corn on the Cob
"Corn on the cob is such a staple in our house every summer," Ali said. "I have such fond memories of eating it outside with my family growing up. Now every summer, we do the same thing with our kids after a day outside in the sun!"
2021 Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Sauvignon Blanc
"I'm a red wine drinker during the cooler months, but once it starts warming up, a crisp organic white wine is a must in my household!" Ali said. "I actually really love to put ice in my white wine because I like it extra cold! And I really try to stick with organic because I feel so much better drinking organic wine over non-organic wine."
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
"I pretty much live in denim shorts all summer," Ali proclaimed. "It's essential for me to have one or two pairs that I absolutely love. I'm a big fan of Levi's 501 denim short."
Cometeer Mixed Roast Box
"I have to have iced coffee in the summer!" Ali said. "I work from home and there isn't a coffee shop too close by so I make my own. I love love love Cometeer iced coffee with a splash of oat milk."
