Lizzo Says She Wants "To Be In A Musical," Performs Moulin Rouge! Hit on TikTok

We can can can-not get over Lizzo's latest cover on TikTok.

On May 14, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, posted a video on TikTok covering a song from Moulin Rouge! The Musical that recently went viral and revealed that she might soon be setting her sights on Broadway.

In the clip, Lizzo sings an emotional rendition of "El Tango De Roxanne," which gained traction on the platform because of actor Aaron Tveit's phenomenal vocal performance. (He originated and won a Tony Award the role of Christian back in 2021.)

"I think I need to be in a musical now," Lizzo captioned the video. "I've been on broadway tiktok and I can't get this song out of my head."

Shortly after her post, fellow musical theater fans—including the cast of the Broadway show itself—quickly jumped into the comments to share their excitement over Lizzo being a fellow theater kid.