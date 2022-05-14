Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Announce That They Have "Lost Our Miracle Baby"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they have lost their "miracle baby."
One month after Britney revealed that they were expecting their first child together, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram confirming that they had lost their little one "early in the pregnancy."
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Britney and Sam wrote on May 14. "This is a devastating time for any parent."
The pair, who have previously spoken about wanting to have children together, acknowledged that they perhaps "should have waited to announce until we were further along" in their pregnancy journey.
However, they simply said that they were "overly excited to share the good news" with the rest of the world at the time.
Britney and Sam also revealed that they're leaning on one another for support during this time, writing, "Our love for each other is our strength."
The couple, who got engaged last September, shared that they still hope to "expand our beautiful family" together in the future.
Britney is already mom to two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"We are grateful for all of your support," Britney and Sam concluded. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
After publishing their statement on Instagram, Sam commented on the post, writing, "We will have a miracle soon [heart emoji]."
Britney announced that she and her fiancé were expecting their first child together in an April 11 Instagram post. After noticing that she had gained weight following the pair's trip to Maui, Britney revealed, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."