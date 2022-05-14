Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshots With "Baby Girl" North West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

North West always know how to make a splash.

Kim Kardashian shared two throwback photos of her and her oldest daughter on the water, which had the SKIMS founder feeling nostalgic.

"Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer," she captioned the Instagram post on May 13. "My baby girl is turning 9 soon."

In the pics, the mommy-daughter duo is side-by-side on a boat with some seriously picturesque scenery behind them. Kim is seen wearing a black zip-up wetsuit along with a ​long, braided ponytail while North—whose birthday quickly approaching on June 15—wears a pink and blue ​lifejacket and her now-signature long braids.

The snaps appear to be from the Kardashian/Jenner's Fourth of July trip to Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho in 2021.

At the time, a source exclusively told E! News that Kim and North along with her siblings—Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3—were joined by friends and family including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian and 4-year-old kids Stormi Webster and True Thompson.