Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshots With "Baby Girl" North West

Dreaming of summer! Kim Kardashian shared two throwback vacation photos with daughter North West, one month before her oldest child’s 9th birthday.

North West always know how to make a splash.

Kim Kardashian shared two throwback photos of her and her oldest daughter on the water, which had the SKIMS founder feeling nostalgic.

"Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer," she captioned the Instagram post on May 13. "My baby girl is turning 9 soon."

In the pics, the mommy-daughter duo is side-by-side on a boat with some seriously picturesque scenery behind them. Kim is seen wearing a black zip-up wetsuit along with a ​long, braided ponytail while North—whose birthday quickly approaching on June 15—wears a pink and blue ​lifejacket and her now-signature long braids.

The snaps appear to be from the Kardashian/Jenner's Fourth of July trip to Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho in 2021. 

At the time, a source exclusively told E! News that Kim and North along with her siblings—Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3—were joined by friends and family including Justin and Hailey BieberKris Jenner, Kendall JennerKylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian and 4-year-old kids Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Easter 2022

"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source told E! News. "They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."

 

Instagram

The trip lasted for four days and three nights and everyone reportedly "had a great time."

The insider added, "They can't wait to return." 

Keep scrolling to see more of the cutest pics of Kim and North together below.

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Instagram
Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

Instagram
Bed Time

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

