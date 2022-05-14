Elizabeth Olsen Surprises Marvel Fans By Sharing That She's "Never Met" John Krasinski

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

It looks like Elizabeth Olsen brought a little bit of chaos magic to her recent polygraph test.

While taking Vanity Fair's lie detector test on May 13, the Wandavision actress, 33, raised eyebrows when she claimed that she had never met John Krasinski…despite starring opposite him in Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth began immediately laughing after she was shown a photo of John and asked if he was "the smartest man alive." (In the film, John plays Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, who is known for his intelligence in the comics.)

"No!" She exclaimed. "I don't know him though, but I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive."

When she was pressed about not knowing John, 42, despite starring in the same film, Elizabeth once again denied ever meeting the A Quiet Place actor.

"I don't think so. No, I've never met him," she said. "And [the polygraph examiner] already told me that I've lied a couple times. I've never met that man."