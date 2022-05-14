Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music world is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed died on May 13 at the age of 24, according to Complex. The cause of death is not known at this time.

The "Oh My God" rapper's passing was first confirmed online by his younger brother, Lil Gotit, who posted an emotional Instagram tribute in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries," he captioned a photo of him and Lil Keed. "I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisS—tDown."

On his Instagram Story, Lil Gotit, real name Semaja Render, grieved the loss of his older brother, writing, "Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

"All gas no brakes no more playin," he continued. "I got u Keed!"

Born Raqhid Render, Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug's YSL Records and rose to prominence within the Atlanta rap scene with multiple hits including "Oh My God" and "Nameless." He is survived by his daughter, Naychur.