Millie Bobby Brown Says Hannah Montana Inspired This Part of Her Stranger Things Character

Learning from the best.

Millie Bobby Brown confirmed she perfected her American accent for her role on Stranger Things by watching episodes of Hannah Montana.

"I watched Bugsy Malone and The Godfather when I was like 8," she recalled of watching films with her parents while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

on May 13. "And I was like, but Hannah Montana is Oscar-nominating. It's so good. Hannah Montana is the best."

She continued, "Like the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing. And I got the American accent."

The 18-year-old who was spotted after the show grabbing dinner with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, explained that she's always had a knack for doing impressions. When she sees a a character on screen, Millie shared that she can just "do the accent," adding, "as long as I've watched it for long enough, I kind of get it to somewhat of a T."