Millie Bobby Brown Says Hannah Montana Inspired This Part of Her Stranger Things Character

Learning from the best.
Millie Bobby Brown confirmed she perfected her American accent for her role on Stranger Things by watching episodes of Hannah Montana.
"I watched Bugsy Malone and The Godfather when I was like 8," she recalled of watching films with her parents while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
on May 13. "And I was like, but Hannah Montana is Oscar-nominating. It's so good. Hannah Montana is the best."
She continued, "Like the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing. And I got the American accent."
The 18-year-old who was spotted after the show grabbing dinner with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, explained that she's always had a knack for doing impressions. When she sees a a character on screen, Millie shared that she can just "do the accent," adding, "as long as I've watched it for long enough, I kind of get it to somewhat of a T."
The actress then proceeded to demonstrate her talent for host Jimmy Fallon, nailing impressions of her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder and Anna Delvey from Netflix's hit series Inventing Anna.
"I was in the hotel lobby the other day and they were like, ‘Miss Brown, we have to run your card again,'" Millie recalled before breaking out her spot-on impression of Anna's unique Russian-German accent, "I was like, ‘Run it again! It must be your system.'"
She added in another one of the most-quoted lines from Inventing Anna, adding in the accent, "Why do you look poor?"
Millie previously chatted with Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus, telling the star that she was "obsessed" with the show and that she knew "every single dance move" to Miley's "Hoedown Throwdown" number. She also said the Disney series helped inspire her to pursue acting.
"I wanted your job," Millie said during a March 2020 episode of Miley's Instagram Live program Bright Minded. "Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"
The two stars discovered they had a lot more in common than just the show. During the episode, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said people used to call her "Millie" growing up, and Millie said people call her "Miley" all the time. They also bonded over their of love dogs.
Miley also joked, "I'm surprised you don't have a country accent."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)