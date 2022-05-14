Coach Outlet’s Epic Price Drop Sale: Score All-New Clearance Bags & More for 70% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Memorial Day isn't for another couple of weeks and yet, many of your favorite online retailers are getting ahead of the game by dropping early Memorial Day deals. If you're itching to shop this weekend, we've got a sale you definitely don't want to miss.
Coach Outlet just dropped a major sale where they reduced the prices of so many items sitewide. In fact, they have several insane offerings happening all at once, they pretty much made an entire event out of it. Since there are so many deals going on right now, we've listed the highlights for you right here.
- Wristlets are on sale for an extra 15% off, with prices starting at just $23.
- Select summer shoes are an extra 15% off, with fan fave sandals starting at $25.
- Coach Outlet has brand new price drops under $100.
- All-new clearance styles that just dropped are 70% off right now.
If you've got a birthday or graduation to shop for, Coach Outlet has no shortage of gift ideas. You can even find some great deals on Father's Day gifts as well.
Wondering what you should buy at Coach Outlet this weekend? We've rounded up some of the best deals and a few of our favorite styles. Check those out below.
Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody
We were obsessed with the Mini Pepper Crossbody when it first popped up on Coach Outlet and the sale price was still close to $200. Now, you can snag this super chic bag for just $98. Incredible deal! Plus, that green is a stunner. It also comes in pink.
Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody In Colorblock
If you love the style of the bag above but you want something a little more colorful, check out the equally as cute colorblock version. It's originally $328 but it's on sale now for less than $100.
Coach Medium ID Zip Wallet
Want a matching wallet that can fit into the bag above perfectly? We've got just what you need right here. Coach's Medium ID Zip Wallet has nine credit card slots, bill compartments and a zip coin pocket. Right now, it's on sale for $56.
Coach Jaci Sandal
These classy Coach sandals are highly versatile and comfortable to wear, according to reviewers. They're currently available in black for a sale price of $59. So cute!
Coach Mollie Tote
Out of all the Coach tote styles, the Mollie Tote has to be one of our faves. It's sophisticated, perfect for work and has a zip top closure. It comes in several colors including this pretty marble blue that's on sale now for $132.
Coach Boxed Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody And Card Case Set In Colorblock
Got a grad to shop for this year? Consider this gift set featuring the cute and compact Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody and matching card case. The set already comes in a nice box so it's ready to be gifted.
Coach Natalee Jelly Sandal
If you want to sport some cute new jelly sandals this summer, Coach Outlet just released the Natalee Jelly and there are nine colors to choose from.
Coach Tote 27 In Colorblock With Horse And Carriage
This spacious tote can carry everything you need to tackle the day ahead. It comes in two colors and it's on sale for $98.
Coach Warren Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Keep it hands-free this summer and beyond with the Coach Warren Belt Bag In Signature Canvas. It's originally $298, but it's on sale today for $119.
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
We adore Coach's best-selling Corner Zip Wristlets and we aren't the only ones! As one recent reviewer wrote, "Have bought these in several colors. They are exactly as described and a great price when I ordered them. Great for giving as gifts, always a hit with the people who receive them!" We couldn't agree more.
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out these early Memorial Day 2022 sales to shop right now.