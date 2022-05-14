Gwen Stefani Returning to Coach The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

Watch : Gwen Stefani ALMOST Landed This Iconic Movie Role

She's just a girl reclaiming her spot on The Voice.

Gwen Stefani confirmed in a TikTok video on May 13 that she'll be returning as a coach on The Voice this fall, meaning she and husband Blake Shelton will reunite on the set of the NBC singing competition that sparked their romance.

She posted a video of herself in a neon green hoodie singing the song "Grace Kelly" by Mika, joining the chain from Blake and John Legend that read, "#duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall."

Blake has been a coach since the show began in 2011, with Gwen joining in 2014 for season seven. She appeared off and on over the years, most recently departing after season 19 ended in December 2020. She finished on a high note when her contestant, 15-year-old Carter Rubin, won the show.

Gwen and the country star found love on The Voice, with Blake's rep confirming to E! News in 2015 that they were dating. The duo got married in August 2021 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.