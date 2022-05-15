Nordstrom Rack Father’s Day Deals: Save 85% On These 28 Gifts for Dad

Shop these under $25 Father's Day gifts from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin May 15, 2022 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Fathers Day DealsGetty Images

Believe it or not, Father's Day will be here before you know it. It's never too early to start shopping for gifts, right? If you really want to go all out for your dad, stepdad, grandfather, husband, or another special guy in your life, you don't have to spend a ton of money. You just need to shop smartly. There are so many affordable finds and great deals just in time for the holiday. 

The Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Shop should be your go-to shopping destination. They rounded up the top-selling products, gifts under $25, dresswear for dad, casual looks, accessory gifts, and presents for the athletic dads who like golf.

Check out these Father's Day gifts with prices as low as $12.

Father's Day Gifts Under $25

Don't let your budget stress you out while you shop for dad. Nordstrom Rack has so many great Father's Day gifts under $25.

Nike Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt

This is an essential shirt for any dad who loves to work out.... or any dad who lives in a warm climate. This is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that helps you feel comfortable and dry. Nordstrom Rack has this shirt in 11 colors.

$25
$18
Nordstrom Rack

Abound Mircrofleece Robe

Give dad the gift of relaxation in this super plush, luxurious robe. This also comes in green and navy blue.

$37
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Puma Cool Cat New Logo Slide Sandal

These are great everyday slides, especially during the summer months. 

$30
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Urban Tech Performance Pants

These are simple, yet refined. This red is a great pop of color, but these pants also come in four other colors. 

$45
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas 3-Stripes Active Shorts

Hit the gym, the weight room, or the basketball court in these moisture-wicking shorts. They even have zip-up pockets to store small essentials like keys and a credit card. They also come in black and grey.

$30
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack's Top-Selling Father's Day Gifts for 2022

If you aren't sure what to get your dad, here are the most popular gifts from Nordstrom Rack.

Rainforest Mirco Oxford Thermoluxe Filled Faux Shearling Collar Jacket

This jacket is 85% off! This will be your dad's favorite jacket in cold weather. It's super soft and it has a faux shearling trim. 

$275
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker- Wide Width Available

These breathable, classic sneakers come in 11 colors. They're comfortable, yet nice enough to wear to the office or out to dinner.

$150
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Nike Air Max Excee Sneaker

Get your dad a pair of stylish and supportive sneakers that actually look cool.

$90
$75
Nordstrom Rack

TravisMatthew Rager Polo Shirt

This polo shirt is polished, comfortable, and stretchy. What more could dad want?

 

$90
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Father's Day Gifts for Athletic Dads

If your dad enjoys an active lifestyle, there are so many great gift options.

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Sneaker

These slip-on shoes are incredibly lightweight and perfect for a run. Nordstrom Rack has these in 22 colors.

 

$70
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Tzumi Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun

Recovery and relaxation are just as important as working out. This massage gun comes with four attachments and a convenient carrying case. 

$100
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Champion Pocket Mesh Shorts

These comfortable mesh shorts are perfect for working out and hanging out. These classic Champion shorts come in six colors.

 

$25
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandal

Dad will live in these lightweight slides. They're incredibly comfortable thanks to the foam footbed and the super soft lining.

$25
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Core Performance Tank Top

A tank made from moisture-wicking fabric is just what dad needs for a workout. This super breathable tank comes in five colors.

$15
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Rogue Fleece Joggers

Dad will thank you if you get him these fleece joggers. They're so cozy. He's going to want one in every color.

$27
$13
Nordstrom Rack

TKO Triceps Crunch

Turn any door in your household into a highly effective resistance workout. This set has seven resistance levels.

$25
$13
Nordstrom Rack

PGA Tour Dual Practicing Chipping Net

Any golf lover will appreciate this dual-sided chipping net. Practice makes perfect, right?

$50
$25
Nordstrom Rack

PGA Tour 3 Target Chipping Range

Turn any room or your backyard into a golf course with this set.

$45
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Father's Day Gifts- Casual Outfits

Your dad can relax, feel comfortable, and look good at the same time in some new casual apparel

Tommy Bahama Shoreline Surf Polo Shirt

This knit polo shirt is perfect for casual days when you wish you could wear a t-shirt, but that's not an option. Nordstrom Rack has this shirt in eight colors.

$100
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand Button Notch Neck T-Shirt

If your dad is hesitant to wear new clothes, this t-shirt has that worn-in look without any of the work. Get him one in every color.

 

$30
$15
Nordstrom Rack

14th & Union The Wallin Stretch Twill Trim Fit Chino Pants

Give dad his new go-to pair of pants. These are so versatile, perfect for a casual look or if you want to dress up a little.

$25
$19
Nordstrom Rack

Father's Day Accessories Gifts

Get your dad a new watch or some sunglasses from the Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Accessories Shop.

Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans are just such a classic look. You'll probably end up borrowing these from dad, so you might as well get yourself a pair now.

$175
$95
Nordstrom Rack

Kenneth Cole Men's 3-Hand Quartz Bracelet Watch, 42mm

Go for a classic, polished look with a stainless steel watch.

$125
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Father's Day Formal Dresswear

Help your dad put together a fashion-forward look for a special occasion with these dresswear options from Nordstrom Rack.

Rockport Bryant Plain Toe Shoe

This is such a classic pair of shoes that your dad will use a ton. Aside from that, they are super comfortable and supportive, which is great for a long day at work or a long night at a wedding or another special event. These also come in black.

$100
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Original Penguin Leather Belt

A leather belt is a true wardrobe necessity. Get your dad one of these in every color. He will wear them all the time.

 

$45
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Tommy Hilfiger Check Slim Fit Dress Shirt

This button-down shirt is timeless, refined, and elegant. Plus, it's actually pretty comfortable. It's a winner for sure.

$70
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Silk Dover Solid Pre-Tied Bow Tie

A bow tie always looks elegant, but it isn't the easiest to tie. Skip that part and get your dad a pre-tied bow tie instead. Nordstrom Rack also has this in navy blue.

$15
Nordstrom Rack

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Slim Fit Dress Shirt

Dad will always need a new button-down shirt. It's a timeless and refined style that's a solid addition to any wardrobe. Nordstrom has these in five colors.

$70
$30
Nordstrom Rack

